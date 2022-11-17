Left Menu

Madras HC quashes ED case against DMK MP Jagathrakshakan

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-11-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 19:46 IST
Madras HC quashes ED case against DMK MP Jagathrakshakan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

The Madras High Court has quashed a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan.

The division bench of Justices P N Prakash and RMT Teekaa Raman quashed the proceedings registered by the ED in June 2020 on the basis of two First Information Reports (FIRs) of the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID), while allowing a petition from the Arakkonam constituency MP.

The charge against Jagathrakshakan was that he allegedly usurped the properties of Chrome Leather Factory in Chromepet.

A single judge of the High Court had already in September this year quashed the two FIRs registered by the CB-CID and therefore the ED could not proceed with its case, the judges said. In this connection, they cited a recent ruling of the Apex Court on a similar issue. The ED could not be allowed to proceed further with the investigation which it had initiated solely on the basis of the predicate offence, the judges added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

