US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after mixed economic data, hawkish Fed comments

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 20:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as mixed economic data and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official spurred concerns that the U.S. central bank would not tone down its aggressive stance on interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 224.6 points, or 0.67%, at the open to 33329.27. The S&P 500 fell 39.5 points, or 1.00%, to 3919.26​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 175.0 points, or 1.56%, to 11008.672 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

