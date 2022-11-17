Left Menu

Man killed in fire at Delhi shoe factory

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 20:08 IST
A 36-year-old man died on Thursday morning after a fire broke out at a shoe factory in Madipur village in west Delhi, officials said.

According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 8.08 am, following which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control at 12.30 pm, they said.

''On Thursday, a fire incident was reported in Madipur village. Police reached the spot and found that a major fire has broken out at a shoe factory. The premises was vacated,'' a senior police officer said.

''The fire tenders also reached the spot and doused the blaze. The premises was thoroughly searched and a charred body was found on the fourth floor,'' the officer said.

The deceased was identified as Harjeeta, a resident of Kolakha village in Agra, police said.

The body was shifted to the mortuary of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, they said.

A case under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is being registered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The owner of the factory is being traced, police added.

