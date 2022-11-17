Left Menu

MPHRC orders probe into minister's comment about hanging rapists in public

PTI | Indore | Updated: 17-11-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 20:29 IST
MPHRC orders probe into minister's comment about hanging rapists in public
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has ordered a probe into state minister Usha Thakur's reported statement that rapists be hanged in public at road junctions, an official said on Thursday.

In a release, the MPHRC said its member Manohar Mamtani, taking cognizance of media articles quoting Thakur's controversial statement, has sought a report from the state chief secretary in 15 days so that the issue can be dealt with seriously.

As per media reports, Thakur had said at a public event in Mhow that ''I want rapists to be publicly hanged and even their funerals should not be allowed''.

The MPHRC release said it was of the view that a minister holding a respectable post had made inappropriate and objectionable statements against the basic spirit of the Constitution as well as an institution like the Human Rights Commission set up for the protection of human rights. Such a statement is not expected from a public servant, the release said, adding the minister had taken an oath while assuming office ''to bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution'' and to do justice as per established law.

The MPHRC referred to precedents of the Supreme Court and Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and said ''prisoners also have fundamental rights''.

Thakur's statement about hanging rapists in public and leaving their bodies to be eaten by eagles and crows makes the punishment barbaric, the MP Human Right Commission said in the release.

Thakur is the state's tourism, religious trust and endowment minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022