Canadian police charge man with terrorism over alleged plot to overthrow Haitian government
Canadian police on Thursday announced terrorism charges against a Canadian resident who allegedly planned to overthrow the government of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who was killed by a group of gunmen in 2021.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in a statement said the man, Gerald Nicolas, was a 51-year-old resident of Levis, a town adjacent to Quebec City.
"It is alleged that he took concrete actions, including traveling to Haiti to coordinate a group of individuals whose intention was to take part in a coup against the established authority," the police said.
