Five killed in separate road crashes in Rajasthan

Five people were killed in two separate road accidents in Rajasthans Jaipur and Sirohi districts on Thursday, police said.Two people were killed in a collision between their bike and a truck in Jaipurs Chaksu police station area on Thursday evening.Chaksu Station House Officer SHO Bhuri Singh said the deceased have been identified as Narayan Bairwa 60 and Kesar Singh 55.

Chaksu Station House Officer (SHO) Bhuri Singh said the deceased have been identified as Narayan Bairwa (60) and Kesar Singh (55). The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the government hospital for the post-mortem to be conducted on Friday morning.

In Sirohi district's Mount Abu police station area, a Gujarat Roadways bus travelling to Mount Abu collided with a bike coming from the opposite direction, killing three youths on the spot.

Mount Abu SHO Hemtaram said that the three youths were coming from Mount Abu and the bike hit a bus while negotiating a sharp turn. The three died on the spot.

He said efforts are being made to identify the deceased. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Mount Abu Hospital for identification and post-mortem.

