Man held for assaulting armed security guard inside Greater Noida mall

Bhatia allegedly attacked the security guard with his hands, the official said.A video clip of the purported incident surfaced on social media, showing the security personnel bleeding from the head as others present nearby intervened to stop the fight.Bhatia was produced in a local court which sent him to 14-day custody, the police added.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-11-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 21:54 IST
A local resident has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an on-duty private security personnel inside a shopping mall in Greater Noida (West), police officials said on Thursday.

The security guard, who was carrying a firearm on duty, suffered injuries in the Wednesday night attack and was taken to a hospital for treatment, a police official said.

According to a local police official, ''The incident took place on Tuesday night inside the Gaur City Mall, which falls under the Bisrakh police station limits. When the matter was reported to the police, the accused, identified as Madhur Bhatia, was arrested.'' The scuffle happened when the security guard allegedly asked Bhatia to consider leaving the mall soon as it was time for them to close it. Bhatia allegedly attacked the security guard with his hands, the official said.

A video clip of the purported incident surfaced on social media, showing the security personnel bleeding from the head as others present nearby intervened to stop the fight.

Bhatia was produced in a local court which sent him to 14-day custody, the police added.

