Man steals parcel worth Rs 96 lakh from DTDC warehouse in Gurugram

A man who worked as a driver for a transport agency has allegedly stolen a parcel worth Rs 96 lakhs from the warehouse of the DTDC courier company in Jhund Sarai village here, police said on Thursday.

An FIR has been registered at Farrukhnagar police station.

In a complaint, Aman Tyagi, assistant general manager at Jhund Sarai Warehouse of the Desk to Desk Courier & Cargo (DTDC) alleged that a driver of Yadav Golden Transport Company has stolen the parcels.

On September 29 and 30, fourteen different shipments were picked up from the warehouse of the company on behalf of Sandeep Yadav, the owner of the transport company, he said.

''A total of 478 boxes were picked by the vehicles but during checking 1 box was found missing. The total value of the stolen parcels is Rs 96,29,393,'' Tyagi added.

An FIR was registered against the unknown driver under section 407 (criminal breach of trust by a servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Farrukhnagar police station on Wednesday.

''We have sought records from the company and are also exploring the CCTV footage. The accused will be arrested soon,'' said ASI Manjeet Singh, the investigating officer.

