Left Menu

FEMA violation: HC reserves verdict on Xiaomi plea

Xiaomi Technology India Pvt Ltd filed the petition on October 3, challenging a September 29 order of the Competent Authority appointed under the Foreign Exchange Management Act FEMA, which confirmed the April 29 seizure order of the ED to freeze the amount in the companys bank accounts.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-11-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 22:44 IST
FEMA violation: HC reserves verdict on Xiaomi plea
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday reserved its judgement on the plea filed by Chinese technology firm, Xiaomi challenging the order passed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), seizing Rs 5,551 crore in its bank accounts for alleged violation of FEMA rules.

Justice M Nagaprasanna concluded the hearing of arguments today and reserved the judgement. Xiaomi Technology India Pvt Ltd filed the petition on October 3, challenging a September 29 order of the Competent Authority appointed under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), which confirmed the April 29 seizure order of the ED to freeze the amount in the company's bank accounts. The ED had earlier this year ordered the seizure of Rs.5,551.27 crore in the bank accounts of Xiaomi for allegedly violating FEMA rules and transferring money in the guise of royalty to three companies outside India, in the USA and China.

The company had moved the high court earlier this year against this order. However, the court had ordered it to approach the Competent Authority under FEMA. When the competent authority upheld the ED order, Xiaomi approached the HC again. Xiaomi claimed that the Competent Authority did not allow a representative of a foreign bank to examined during the hearing.

The company in the new petition has also challenged the validity of the Section 37-A of FEMA, which relates to assets held outside India by a company incorporated in India. The ED has claimed that there was only Rs.1,900 crore in the accounts of Xiaomi now from the earlier Rs.5551.27 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
3
Retired BPCL chairman Arun Kumar Singh to be next head of ONGC

Retired BPCL chairman Arun Kumar Singh to be next head of ONGC

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees with immediate effect; Cricket-Lara on panel to review Windies' T20 World Cup flop and more

Sports News Roundup: Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022