Pope Francis says Vatican ready to mediate to end Ukraine conflict - paper

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 18-11-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 11:54 IST
Pope Francis (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Pope Francis reiterated on Friday the Vatican was ready to do anything possible to mediate and put an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the pontiff said in an interview with Italian daily La Stampa.

Asked whether he believed reconciliation between Moscow and Kyiv was possible, the pontiff called on everyone not to give up. "But everyone must commit to demilitarising hearts, starting with their own, and then defusing, disarming violence. We must all be pacifists. Wanting peace, not just a truce that may only serve to rearm. Real peace, which is the fruit of dialogue," he told the paper.

