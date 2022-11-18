France, Thai leaders pledge more commerce in talks

French President Emmanuel Macron held talks with Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha at the APEC summit, during which the two leaders pledged more co-operation and commerce, Macron's Elysee office said on Friday.

France is trying to reinforce its presence in Asia after losing out on a multibillion nuclear submarines deal with Australia in 2021.

On Thursday, Macron said a potential deal to produce conventional submarines for Australia was still "on the table", as he attended the Bangkok summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Coordination (APEC) grouping.

