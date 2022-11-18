Lawyer without brief is like Sachin without bat : CJI

The Supreme Court chastised a lawyer on Friday for appearing before it without the case file, saying a lawyer without a brief is like Sachin Tendulkar without his bat.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli noticed a lawyer appearing before it sans his case file and immediately came down on him for the lapse.

''A lawyer without a brief is like Sachin Tendulkar without his bat. This looks bad,'' the CJI said.

''You are in your gown and band but have no paper. You must always have your brief with you,'' the CJI said.

