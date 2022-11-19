Cabinet approves biannual performance progress reports

Cabinet has approved the biannual performance progress reports for the period 1 April 2022 to 30 September 2022, says Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday, the Minister said in addition to capturing the biannual performance progress, the reports also provide a mid-term review of the priorities of the 2019-2024 Medium Term Strategic Framework.

The reports are compiled according to the five clusters namely:

-Justice, Crime Prevention and Security;

-Economic Sectors, Investment, Employment and Infrastructure Development;

-Social Protection, Community and Human Development;

-Governance, State Capacity and Institutional Development; and

-International Cooperation, Trade and Security.

The reports, said Gungubele, provide an analysis of the key indicators of the seven adopted priorities of government using data collected from the departmental reports, statistics from Statistics South Africa and reports from the academia. The information is analysed against the National Development Plan: Vision 2030.

"Cabinet appreciated the remarkable progress reported in some areas that showed performance that exceeded the set-out targets. However, it expressed concern at the slow progress reflected in some of the reports. Cabinet approved the proposed interventions to be implemented to fast-track areas that showed a slow progress.

"The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation will soon convene a roundtable discussion with the media to unpack these reports," he said.

