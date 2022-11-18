Justice Department asks Supreme Court to lift ruling against Biden's student loan relief plan
Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 22:33 IST
The U.S Justice Department on Friday asked the Supreme Court to lift a lower court ruling that blocked President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt in a challenge brought by six Republican-led states.
The government asked the high court to vacate a Nov. 14 decision by the St. Louis, Missouri-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to grant a request by Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina for an injunction against the plan.
