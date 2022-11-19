Pakistani intruder killed along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

A Pakistani intruder was killed on Saturday as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt by suspected terrorists along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The infiltration bid was scuttled in Kalal area of Nowshera sector, he said.

The official added that the area has been cordoned off. Further details are awaited. PTI TAS SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)