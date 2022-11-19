Left Menu

Chhattisgarh govt transfers seven senior IPS officers

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 19-11-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 14:48 IST
In a reshuffle, the Chhattisgarh government has assigned fresh postings to seven senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, an official said on Saturday.

As per an order issued by the state home department on Friday, D M Awasthi, the director general (DG) of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose State Police Academy in Chandrakhuri, has been appointed as the DG of the state's Economic Offences Wing/Anti-Corruption Bureau (EOW/ACB).

Notably, the 1986-batch officer, who served as the state's Director General of Police (DGP) since December 2018, was transferred to the police academy in November last year.

Inspector General (IG) Intelligence Anand Chhabra, a 2001-batch IPS officer, has been posted as the IGP of Durg range, the order stated.

IGP Surguja range Ajay Kumar Yadav will replace Chhabra as IG Intelligence, with an additional charge of IG Raipur range (with Raipur district jurisdiction only).

The Raipur police range covers five districts — Raipur, Gariaband, Mahasamund, Balodabazar-Bhatapara and Dhamtari.

Deputy IG ACB/EOW Sheikh Arif Hussain has been transferred as the in-charge IGP of Raipur range (for other districts of the range excluding Raipur), it stated.

The 2004-batch IPS officer Badri Narayan Meena, who was the IGP of Durg range with additional charge of Raipur range, has been appointed as the IGP of Bilaspur range replacing Ratan Lal Dangi, who has been made the Director of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose State Police Academy Chandrakhuri, the order said.

Ram Gopal Garg, who was serving as the DIG of Rajnandgaon range, has been appointed as the in-charge IGP of Surguja range, it said.

