Ukraine president's chief of staff: peace 'only' possible after return to '91 borders
Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 16:20 IST
Peace in Ukraine will "only" be possible if the country's 1991 borders are restored, a senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.
"There will be peace when we destroy the Russian army in Ukraine and reach the borders of 1991," Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential administration, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
