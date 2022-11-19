Left Menu

Dhami's mud bath picture goes viral

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had a mud bath at Navyog Gram in Champawat district to promote mud therapy and naturopathy.A picture of Dhami wearing a mud pack along with others has gone viral on the social media. Dhami was at Navyog Gram in Tanakpur on Friday to inaugurate a conference on naturopathy and yoga when he took the mud bath.Uttarakhand has an abundance of natural resources.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 19-11-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 19:58 IST
Dhami's mud bath picture goes viral
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had a mud bath at Navyog Gram in Champawat district to promote mud therapy and naturopathy.

A picture of Dhami wearing a mud pack along with others has gone viral on the social media. Dhami was at Navyog Gram in Tanakpur on Friday to inaugurate a conference on naturopathy and yoga when he took the mud bath.

''Uttarakhand has an abundance of natural resources. Naturopathy practitioners seek to make human life free from diseases by embracing nature-based treatments,'' Dhami said. He said promotion of naturopathy is his government's commitment. ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts have led to yoga's acceptance in the entire world today as the foundation of a healthy life,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
3
Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

 Global
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022