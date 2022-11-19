Left Menu

Man found dead with wounds in car on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maha's Raigad

Prima facie, it seems these were caused by bullets. The body was sent for post mortem in a Navi Mumbai hospital, which will ascertain the type of weapon used, he said.Karle has a criminal record and was out on parole, the Panvel Taluka police station official added.

A 45-year-old man was found dead in a luxury car with suspected bullet wounds on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a police official said on Saturday.

The body was found on Friday evening in Tara village in Panvel and the deceased has been identified as Sanjay Maruti Karle of Pune's Talegaon Dabhade area, he said.

''There were four wounds on his chest and stomach. Prima facie, it seems these were caused by bullets. There are no exit wounds. The body was sent for post mortem in a Navi Mumbai hospital, which will ascertain the type of weapon used,'' he said.

Karle has a criminal record and was out on parole, the Panvel Taluka police station official added.

