Left Menu

3 hybrid militants arrested in J-K's Srinagar; arms and ammunition recovered

Three hybrid militants have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmirs summer capital, police said on Sunday. Army 2RR and Srinagar Police arrested three hybrid terrorists along with a huge consignment of 03 AK rifles, 02 Pistols, 09 Magazines 200 rounds from outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter. An investigation is going on in the matter, they said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-11-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 11:12 IST
3 hybrid militants arrested in J-K's Srinagar; arms and ammunition recovered
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three 'hybrid' militants have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, police said on Sunday. ''Army (2RR) and Srinagar Police arrested three hybrid terrorists along with a huge consignment of 03 AK rifles, 02 Pistols, 09 Magazines & 200 rounds from outskirts of Srinagar,'' Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter. An investigation is going on in the matter, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022