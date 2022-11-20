3 hybrid militants arrested in J-K's Srinagar; arms and ammunition recovered
Three hybrid militants have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmirs summer capital, police said on Sunday. Army 2RR and Srinagar Police arrested three hybrid terrorists along with a huge consignment of 03 AK rifles, 02 Pistols, 09 Magazines 200 rounds from outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter. An investigation is going on in the matter, they said.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-11-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 11:12 IST
