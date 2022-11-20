Left Menu

Explosion in Mangaluru auto an 'act of terror': Karnataka DGP

The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with intention to cause serious damage.Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies. The blast occurred on Saturday evening inside an autorickshaw, near a police station, leaving the passenger and the driver injured.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-11-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 12:09 IST
Explosion in Mangaluru auto an 'act of terror': Karnataka DGP
  • Country:
  • India

The explosion in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru was an 'act of terror,' Karnataka Director General of Police, Praveen Sood said on Sunday.

In a tweet, the DGP said, ''It's confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with intention to cause serious damage.Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies.'' The blast occurred on Saturday evening inside an autorickshaw, near a police station, leaving the passenger and the driver injured. Both have been admitted to the hospital.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said those injured in the blast were being provided good treatment. They are not in a position to speak.

“The information we received shows that there is a deep conspiracy behind the incident. It is visible that the perpetrators had a link with the terrorist organisations,” he said.

He added that the state police is in touch with the central agencies and in a day or two the all the details will come out.

According to police sources, a cooker fitted with detonator, wires and batteries were used to trigger the blast.

After the explosion, the interiors of the autorickshaw were badly damaged. They also suspected that it could be a failed suicide bombing attempt to cause maximum damage.

The blast in Mangaluru bears resemblance to the car explosion in Coimbatore, they said. City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar has appealed to the people not to panic and avoid spreading rumours on the social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022