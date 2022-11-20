Left Menu

Don't vote for those who want to stop welfare work in Delhi: Kejriwal's MCD poll pitch

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged people not to vote for those who want to stop the development and welfare work in the city in the upcoming civic body polls. Do not vote for those who want to stop the development and welfare work in Delhi, Kejriwal said in an apparent reference to the BJP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 12:28 IST
Don't vote for those who want to stop welfare work in Delhi: Kejriwal's MCD poll pitch
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged people not to vote for those who want to stop the development and welfare work in the city in the upcoming civic body polls. Speaking at the MCD poll campaign in central Delhi's Paharganj, he talked about his government's intervention in building schools and hospitals as well as providing free electricity and water.

He, however, rued that the dispensation could not do much for improving sanitation in the city as he said ''the responsibility of the same lies with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)''. ''Do not vote for those who want to stop the development and welfare work in Delhi,'' Kejriwal said in an apparent reference to the BJP. ''In our tenure, we improved schools and hospitals, provided free electricity and water besides installing CCTVs and building 'mohalla clinics', but we feel sad that we could not do anything about improving sanitation as it is the responsibility of MCD. ''Give us one chance to clean Delhi. We will deliver results,'' he said. The AAP supremo also promised to not allow ''garbage of mountains in Delhi''. He also hit out at the office of the Lieutenant Governor and the BJP for hindering the work of the Delhi government. ''The BJP has deployed L-G sahab to stop my work. Do not vote for those who stop the progress of Delhi,'' he said. Exuding confidence of winning the December 4 MCD polls, Kejriwal said, ''We will win the MCD polls, it is just that we want to see how many seats we get.

''You gave me 67 out of 70 seats in assembly elections. I am fond of the taste of such victories. I do not want anything less than that,'' he said.

He also claimed a conspiracy by the BJP to stop the free supply of power to Delhi residents. ''They (BJP) have hatched a conspiracy. But Kejriwal won't let them succeed,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022