Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I

PTI | Mountmaunganui | Updated: 20-11-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 16:15 IST
New Zealand Innings: Finn Allen c Arshdeep Singh b Bhuvneshwar 0 Devon Conway c Arshdeep Singh b Washington Sundar 25 Kane Williamson b Siraj 61 Glenn Phillips b Chahal 12 Daryl Mitchell c Shreyas Iyer b Deepak Hooda 10 James Neesham c Ishan Kishan b Chahal 0 Mitchell Santner c and b Siraj 2 Adam Milne c Arshdeep Singh b Deepak Hooda 6 Ish Sodhi st Pant b Deepak Hooda 1 Tim Southee c Pant b Deepak Hooda 0 Lockie Ferguson not out 1 Extras: (LB-1, W-7) 8 Total: ( 10 wkts, 18.5 Overs) 126 Fall of Wickets: 0-1, 56-2, 69-3, 88-4, 89-5, 99-6, 124-7, 125-8, 125-9, 126-10.

Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-0-12-1, Arshdeep Singh 3-0-29-0, Mohammed Siraj 4-1-24-2, Washington Sundar 2-0-24-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-26-2, Deepak Hooda 2.5-0-10-4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

