Japanese PM Kishida: accepted Terada resignation to prioritise parliamentary debate
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 20-11-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 17:08 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday he had accepted the resignation of internal affairs minister Minoru Terada in order to prioritise parlimentary debate, including crucial budgetary discussions.
Terada resigned due to his involvement in funding scandals, and Kishida said his replacement would be named on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kishida
- Japanese
- Fumio Kishida
Advertisement