Syrian Kurdish forces say they will retaliate for Turkish air strikes

Syrian Kurdish led forces said on Sunday they would retaliate for a series of raids by Turkish warplanes that overnight struck their areas of control across northeastern Syria.

"These attacks by the Turkish occupied forces will not go without a response," the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) led by the YPG militia said in a statement.

