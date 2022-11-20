Left Menu

Syrian Kurdish forces say they will retaliate for Turkish air strikes

Syrian Kurdish forces say they will retaliate for Turkish air strikes
Syrian Kurdish led forces said on Sunday they would retaliate for a series of raids by Turkish warplanes that overnight struck their areas of control across northeastern Syria.

"These attacks by the Turkish occupied forces will not go without a response," the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) led by the YPG militia said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

