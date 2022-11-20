Syrian Kurdish forces say they will retaliate for Turkish air strikes
Syrian Kurdish led forces said on Sunday they would retaliate for a series of raids by Turkish warplanes that overnight struck their areas of control across northeastern Syria.
"These attacks by the Turkish occupied forces will not go without a response," the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) led by the YPG militia said in a statement.
