No accountability whatsoever: Mehbooba on encounter in J-K's Anantnag

The same story is repeated where an alleged militant is taken to a hideout subsequently shot at under mysterious circumstances. He was also detained under the Public Safety Act PSA from June 2019 to December 2019, according to a police spokesperson.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-11-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 19:46 IST
Hours after a ''hybrid'' militant assisting police was killed in an encounter in Anantnag district, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alleged the ''same story is repeated'' in Jammu and Kashmir and there is ''no accountability whatsoever''.

Sajad Ahmad Tantray alias Furqan, a ''hybrid'' militant of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was accompanying police to identify a hideout when he was critically wounded in an encounter between security forces and ultras, police said.

Tantray, who was involved in the killing of a non-local labour in Anantnag's Bijbehara on November 12, was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, they said.

''Another Kashmiri accused of being a hybrid militant is killed in police custody. The same story is repeated where an alleged militant is taken to a hideout & subsequently shot at under mysterious circumstances. No accountability whatsoever,'' Mufti said in a tweet.

Tantray was earlier a militant associate of LeT and was involved in various crimes regarding which cases were registered. He was also detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) from June 2019 to December 2019, according to a police spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

