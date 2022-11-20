Three Turkish security personnel wounded in rocket attack on Syrian border - Anadolu
One Turkish soldier and two police were wounded as result of a rocket fired at Turkey's Syrian border province of Kilis on Sunday, state-owned Anadolu Agency reported.
Anadolu said the rocket hit an area near a border gate but did not elaborate further. Earlier, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said they would retaliate against Turkish air strikes on Sunday.
