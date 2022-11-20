Left Menu

Couple killed, 4 injured as car falls into gorge in Kohima

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 20-11-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 21:02 IST
Couple killed, 4 injured as car falls into gorge in Kohima
  • Country:
  • India

A couple was killed as their car plunged into a 200-feet-deep gorge in Nagaland's Kohima district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened near Touphema village on Saturday, injuring four others, they said.

The man who was driving the car suffered a sudden health issue, following which he lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the gorge, police said.

Those injured include their three sons, and the sister of the man's wife.

Their condition was stated to be critical, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022