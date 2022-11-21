Left Menu

Man taken into custody for blocking convoy of Kerala HC Chief Justice

Kerala police have taken a 34-year-old man into custody for allegedly blocking the convoy of Kerala High Court Chief Justice S Manikumar.The incident happened late on Sunday night, police said, adding they have taken into custody Idukki native Tijo.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 21-11-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 11:52 IST
The incident happened late on Sunday night, police said, adding they have taken into custody Idukki native Tijo. Apart from blocking the convoy in a drunken state, he also entered into a brawl with the gunman of the Chief Justice, police said.

''We have registered a case under various provisions including Section 308 of the IPC. The incident happened at around 10.50 PM on Sunday night on one of the Goshree bridges,'' police said.

Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code deals with attempt to commit culpable homicide. Police said the accused was taken into custody from the Vytilla area on Sunday night itself. The Chief Justice was on his way from the airport to his official residence in the city. The arrest was yet to be recorded.

