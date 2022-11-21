Left Menu

Villager killed in IED blast in Jharkhand

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 21-11-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 12:26 IST
Villager killed in IED blast in Jharkhand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man was killed in a blast of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), suspected to have been planted by Maoists, in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Rengrahatu village in Tonto area on Sunday when the deceased, identified as a local villager named Chetan Koda, had gone to a nearby forest to collect firewood, a police statement said.

Koda suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Sadar hospital in Chaibasa, where he died, it said.

A massive anti-Naxal joint operation by CRPF and Jharkhand Police has recently been launched in the district, and Maoists have planted IEDs in an attempt to inflict casualties on security forces, a police officer said.

Describing the IED blast as a ''cowardice act'', police said that the operations will continue against the red rebels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022