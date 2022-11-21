Left Menu

Kremlin says it will 'bring to justice' those responsible for alleged execution of Russian solders

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-11-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 15:11 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Monday that it will "bring to justice" those responsible for the alleged execution of Russian solders in Ukraine, and that it will do everything possible to draw attention to what it has called a war crime.

Russia said last week that Ukrainian soldiers had executed more than 10 Russian prisoners of war, accusing Kyiv of carrying out war crimes and the West of ignoring them. There was no immediate response from Kyiv, which has said previously it would investigate any alleged abuses by its armed forces.

