Left Menu

Turkey says 3 killed in rocket strikes from Kurdish group in Syria

Turkish authorities said the Kurdish YPG militia had fired five rockets from northern Syria on Monday, killing three people and wounding others in a Turkish border district following cross-border military operations at the weekend.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 21-11-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 15:29 IST
Turkey says 3 killed in rocket strikes from Kurdish group in Syria
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish authorities said the Kurdish YPG militia had fired five rockets from northern Syria on Monday, killing three people and wounding others in a Turkish border district following cross-border military operations

at the weekend. The rockets hit a school, two houses and a truck in the Karkamis district, near a border gate in Gaziantep province, the governor Davut Gul said, adding six had been wounded. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu later said three had died.

Broadcaster CNN Turk said the rockets were fired from the Kobani area of Syria, controlled by the YPG. It comes a day after Turkish warplanes carried out air strikes on Kurdish militant bases in northern Syria and Iraq, destroying 89 targets.

The defence ministry said the operation was in retaliation for a bomb attack in Istanbul that killed six people a week ago, which authorities have blamed on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). As part of the weekend operations, Ankara said that 8 security personnel had been wounded in rocket attacks by the YPG from Syria's Tal Rifat on a police post near a border gate in Turkey's Kilis province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022