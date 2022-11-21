Left Menu

Woman's body in trolley bag: DCW issues notice to police in UP's Mathura

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 18:29 IST
Woman's body in trolley bag: DCW issues notice to police in UP's Mathura
The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) on Monday issued a notice to police in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura in connection with the suspected honour killing of a 21-year-old woman allegedly by her father.

The panel has sought copies of the FIR and autospy report along with details of accused Nitesh Yadav by November 24.

Ayushi Yadav's body was found inside a red trolley bag on the service lane near Yamuna Expressway in Mathura on November 18.

According to police, her father Nitesh Yadav has admitted to have shot her dead at their residence in Modband village under Badarpur police station area here.

The same night, he allegedly packed her body in the trolley bag and threw it near Raya cut on the Yamuna Expressway.

The police said Ayushi Yadav's mother and brother knew that she had been killed by her father.

They told the police that she had gone out for a few days without informing them and this enraged her father.

The police, however, did not divulge any details on where she had gone.

The DCW, in its notice, has said it also wants to know whether the family had filed a missing complaint when Ayushi Yadav was away from home.

