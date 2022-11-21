Left Menu

Two die after car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 21-11-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 18:38 IST
Two die after car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were killed after the car in which they were travelling fell into a 500-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Gopeshwar-Pokhari highway after the car driver lost control of the vehicle, they said.

The deceased were identified as Anil Semwal (28) and Sanjay (36), both residents of Chamoli. Both of them died on the spot, the police said.

After receiving information about the accident, a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team reached the spot and pulled out the bodies with the help of ropes, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022