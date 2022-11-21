2016 DySP murder: Convicted gangster dies in UP hospital during treatment

Gangster Munir, who was facing death sentence for killing a police officer and his wife in 2016, died at Sir SunderLal Hospital-BHU in Varanasi where he was under treatment, police said on Monday.

Munir and his accomplice Raiyan had shot dead Tanzil Ahmed, deputy superintendent of police with the National Investigation Agency, and his wife Farzana while they were returning home in Sahaspur from a wedding ceremony late on April 2, 2016.

Munir was arrested from Noida 86 days later.

During interrogation, he told the police that Ahmed had been collecting evidence against him in various cases and hence he killed the officer.

A local court had held him and Raiyan guilty of the murders and awarded them death sentence. They were lodged in Sonbhadra jail.

However, he took ill at the jail and was admitted to the hospital, where he died during treatment on Monday morning, Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Ranjan Singh said.

