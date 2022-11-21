Businessman shot dead in Guwahati

A businessman was shot dead in broad daylight in Guwahati by two motorcycle-borne assailants, who fled the scene with over Rs 2 lakh that he was to deposit in a bank, police said.

The gunmen shot the man identified as Ranjit Bora (62) in the neck at Panjabari locality of the city, Deputy Commissioner (East) of Guwahati Police Sudhakar Singh said.

''Bora was a distributor of Purabi Dairy. He came to deposit money in a private bank when he was shot at. He was rushed to hospital, but doctors declared him dead,'' Singh told PTI.

The businessman was sitting inside his car when he was attacked, he said. Singh said police recovered an empty cartridge of a 9 mm pistol from the crime scene.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Harmeet Singh and other senior officials visited the spot and monitored the investigation process.

''We have launched an operation to nab the culprits and have gathered some clues,'' the DCP said.

Reacting to the incident, Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah said the killing has exposed the “hollowness” of law and order in the state capital under the BJP-led government.

''The BJP has totally failed to provide security to common people. If miscreants are roaming around in the city with arms, where is the return of peace as declared by the chief minister?'' he said in a statement.

The Assam Trinamool Congress also slammed the BJP-led dispensation, and alleged that crimes are on the rise in Guwahati as well as other parts of the state.

