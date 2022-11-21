Maha: MCOCA slapped against mob of 33 for firing indiscriminately in Thane

The stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been slapped against 33 persons allegedly involved in a firing and rioting case on November 13 in Thane district's Ambernath area, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place amid an argument over bullock cart racing in Behnoli village and the accused fired on the complainant Rahul Patil of Adivali and his aides through pistols and rifles, Additional Commissioner of Police Dattatreye Shinde told PTI.

''The accused hail from Raigad. Patil and his men managed to save themselves from the indiscriminate firing. The accused also damaged vehicles in the vicinity,'' he said.

A police probe has found the firing took place to force Patil to not contest the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation elections, which are due.

They have been charged under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act provisions in a case filed with Shivaji Nagar police station, the official added. ''Ten people have been arrested. The accused have indulged in organised crime in Navi Mumbai, Raigad and Thane. Therefore, MCOCA was invoked against 33 persons. Efforts are on to nab the remaining 23 accused,'' he said.

