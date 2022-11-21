Left Menu

India's foreign secretary visits Myanmar, discusses border management, security

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 20:22 IST
  • India

India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Monday concluded a two-day visit to Myanmar during which he discussed issues relating to border management and security.

Kwatra's visit came amid escalating violence between ethnic armed organisations and the Myanmar army that could have some impact on the border regions in India's northeastern states.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the foreign secretary paid a working visit to Myanmar on November 20 and 21.

''Held discussions on important bilateral issues relating to border management, security and ongoing bilateral cooperation projects and India’s support to democratic transition in Myanmar,'' Bagchi said on Twitter.

India shares a 1,643-km border with Myanmar that stretches from the India-Myanmar-China trijunction in Arunachal Pradesh to the India-Myanmar -Bangladesh trijunction in Mizoram.

The military junta seized power in Myanmar after a coup in February last year, derailing the experiment with limited democracy.

