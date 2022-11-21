NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist carrying reward of Rs 5 lakh
- Country:
- India
A most-wanted terrorist carrying a reward of Rs five lakh was arrested from the Delhi airport here, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said on Monday.
Kulwinderjit Singh alias ''Khanpuria'', who had been associated with terrorist outfits like the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), was arrested from the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday soon after his arrival from Bangkok, the official said.
Khanpuria was involved and wanted in many terrorist cases, including a conspiracy to carry out targeted killings in Punjab. He had been on the run since 2019, and the NIA had declared a cash reward of Rs five lakh for information leading to his arrest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-What is APEC and which leaders are attending Bangkok summit?
BWF World Tour Finals 2022 shifted from Guangzhou to Bangkok
FACTBOX-What is APEC and which leaders are attending the Bangkok summit?
FACTBOX-What is APEC and which leaders are attending Bangkok summit?
Asia-Pacific leaders tackle trade, sustainability in Bangkok