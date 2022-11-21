Left Menu

Mumbai: Man held for molesting, assaulting teen girl in her home

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 21:48 IST
Mumbai: Man held for molesting, assaulting teen girl in her home
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Chunabhatti area of Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

The man entered the home of the 13-year-old victim when her parents were away, touched her inappropriately and assaulted her, a Chunabhatti police official said.

''The victim and the accused live in the same area. She narrated the incident to her parents, who filed a complaint. He was held on Sunday,'' he added.

The man has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) as well as section 8 (sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022