Mehrauli killing: Police recover human jaw during searches, seek dentist's help

Delhi Police has recovered a human jaw during searches for the remains of Shraddha Walkar and approached a dentist here in a bid to ascertain whether it is of the 27-year-old murder victim.

The dentist, who did not wish to be named, said he wanted more information to arrive at a conclusion.

''The police came today. They had a picture of the jaw which they recovered during investigation. I asked them to get an X-ray from the Mumbai-based doctor who treated the woman, for a root canal treatment or so. Without X-ray, it is very difficult to identify,'' he said.

Meanwhile, owner of a hardware shop located near Walkar's alleged killer Aaftab Amin Poonawala's rented accommodation in South Delhi's Mehrauli, told the media that the accused had purchased a hammer and a saw from him.

''Police had brought Poonawala here some days ago. He informed them that he had purchased a saw, a hammer and nails from my shop. I did not recognise him as he had bought the items some months ago,'' the shop owner said.

Walkar and Poonawala moved from Mumbai to Delhi earlier this year.

At their Mehrauli accommodation, Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks before dumping them across the city over several days.

Police had on Sunday found parts of a skull and some bones in a nearby forest area. As part of their search operation to recover more remains, a pond in South Delhi's Maidangarhi is also being drained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)