Saung dam project will be built to supply drinking water to Dehradun

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 21-11-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 22:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Uttarakhand government will construct the Saung Dam to supply drinking water to Dehradun city.

The displacement policy for the construction of the Saung Dam was approved at a meeting of the state cabinet here on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, an official source said.

This project will affect 275 families from five villages of Dehradun and Tehri districts and their rehabilitation will be done as per displacement policy, he said.

The dam would also increase the ground water level and the project would supply 150 MLD (million liters per day) drinking water to a population of 10 lakh.

Apart from this, the cabinet also approved the supplementary budget of Rs 4,867 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

