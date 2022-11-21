Left Menu

Kerala HC adjourns case on helicopter service to Sabarimala

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 21-11-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 22:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Monday said it will hear the matter related to the advertisement regarding a helicopter service to Sabarimala, by an aviation group, on November 24.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the famed Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala, apprised the bench comprising Justices Anil K Narendran and P G Ajithkumar that a complaint will be filed with the state police chief regarding the advertisement by the aviation company.

The high court had recently taken a suo motu case following a report over the advertisement related to a helicopter service offered to pilgrims going to Sabarimala by a private aviation company.

The court had earlier impleaded the Union government, which today sought time to file its affidavit, regarding the operations of choppers in a high security zone and an ecologically sensitive region like Sabarimala.

The TDB had earlier told the court that it had not granted permission for any helicopter service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

