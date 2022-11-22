Left Menu

Decorated U.S. Army veteran one of two men who took down Colorado shooter

At an earlier news conference, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers had identified Fierro as one of "two heroes," along with Thomas James, who "saved a lot of lives" at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Fierro said many others deserved credit, including a young man who had been dancing with his daughter and dragged her to safety when the shooting started, and a drag performer who kicked the gunman with her high heels as Fierro held him down.

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2022 08:08 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 08:08 IST
Decorated U.S. Army veteran one of two men who took down Colorado shooter

A decorated Iraq and Afghanistan veteran who had taken his family to support a drag show performer who was one of his daughter's friends said his U.S. Army training took over when gunfire broke out at a Colorado LGBTQ club. "It's the reflex," Rich Fierro told reporters gathered on the snow-covered front yard of his suburban Colorado Springs home Monday evening. "Go. Go to the fire. Stop the action. Stop the activity. Don't let no one get hurt."

Fierro described grabbing the suspect by the armor the gunman was wearing, dragging him down and using the shooter's pistol to beat him late Saturday after five people were killed and at least 17 wounded. The dead included the boyfriend of Fierro's daughter, identified by Colorado Springs police as Raymond Green Vance. At an earlier news conference, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers had identified Fierro as one of "two heroes," along with Thomas James, who "saved a lot of lives" at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

Fierro said many others deserved credit, including a young man who had been dancing with his daughter and dragged her to safety when the shooting started, and a drag performer who kicked the gunman with her high heels as Fierro held him down. "I'm not a hero," Fierro said. "I'm just some dude."

Officials did not elaborate on the men's actions, and Fierro's comments provided details investigators have not spoken about. Fierro said he was detained for about an hour by police who found him with a pistol in his hand in the confused aftermath of the shooting. He mourned his daughter's boyfriend, who he said he had known since his daughter was in high school.

"He's a good kid. And I loved him," Fierro said. The wounded included a couple, close friends of Fierro who have two young children.

"I wish I could have saved everybody in there," Fierro said. "I wish I could have done more." Fierro and his wife Jess Fierro own a Colorado Springs brewery. Their Atrevida Beer Company was closed on Monday as family members gathered at their home in a quiet Colorado Springs suburb to mourn.

Jess Fierro had said earlier that her husband's hands, knees and an ankle were injured in the struggle with the gunman. Speaking from her doorstep, Jess Fierro told Reuters the violence sparked her husband's post traumatic stress disorder.

Rich Fierro served 14 years in the military and was awarded the Bronze Star twice as he served as a field artillery officer during three tours of Iraq and a tour of Afghanistan, U.S. Army records show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India
4
WRAPUP 1-Several Beijing districts shut schools as China COVID cases rise

WRAPUP 1-Several Beijing districts shut schools as China COVID cases rise

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022