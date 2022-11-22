People urged to move to high ground after quake near Solomon Islands
Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 22-11-2022 08:31 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 08:31 IST
- Country:
- Australia
People are advised to move to higher ground immediately, said a spokesperson for the Solomon Islands' prime minister after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the region near the islands.
"People are advised to move to higher ground now," said the spokesman from Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's office."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Solomon Islands'
- Manasseh Sogavare
Advertisement