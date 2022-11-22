U.S. China defence ministers start meeting in Cambodia- U.S. official

The defence chiefs of China and the United States held face-to-face talks on Tuesday, a U.S. official said, their first meeting since a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that enraged China.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of a gathering of their Southeast Asian counterparts in Cambodia. The two last met in Singapore in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)