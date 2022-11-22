Taiwan is at the core of China's core interests - Chinese defence minister
Beijing has steadfastly viewed Taiwan as an inalienable part of China. Earlier, Chinese state media quoted defence ministry spokesman Tan Kefei as saying the main reason for the current state of relations between China and the United States was that the United States made the wrong strategic judgment.
- Country:
- China
Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe on Tuesday told his U.S. counterpart that Taiwan is at the core of China's core interests and was a "red-line" that must not be crossed. "The resolution of Taiwan is a matter for Chinese people, no external force has the right to interfere," Wei said at a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of a gathering of Southeast Asian defense chiefs in Cambodia.
Wei said the United States must respect China's core interests and hoped it could adopt a rational, practical policy towards China, and get China-U.S. relations back on track. Beijing has steadfastly viewed Taiwan as an inalienable part of China.
Earlier, Chinese state media quoted defence ministry spokesman Tan Kefei as saying the main reason for the current state of relations between China and the United States was that the United States made the wrong strategic judgment. Tan said China was not responsible for the state of relations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beijing
- Wei Fenghe
- Tan Kefei
- China
- United States
- Chinese
- Defence
- U.S.
- Defense
- Taiwan
- Asian
- Cambodia
- Lloyd Austin
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks slip as China sticks to pandemic policy
North Korea slams South Korea-U.S. drills as South recovers missile parts
British minister to visit Taiwan for trade talks, meet president
Science News Roundup: Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'
China opposes British minister's planned visit to Taiwan