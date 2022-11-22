Greece mounts rescue operation for boat with 500 migrants
Reuters | Athens | Updated: 22-11-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 13:33 IST
- Country:
- Greece
Greece launched a major rescue operation off the island of Crete on Tuesday after a boat believed to be carrying as many as 500 migrants issued a distress signal in bad weather, the coast guard said.
Near gale force winds in the sea south of the island made the operation difficult, authorities said. Two cargo ships, one navy frigate and one tanker were assisting in the rescue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Crete
- Greece
- navy
- coast guard
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkey expects concrete steps from Sweden for NATO bid approval - Erdogan
Need of hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security in world: PM Modi at G-20 summit.
No concrete evidence on who fired missile, Poland's Duda says
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Crete, Greece - EMSC
No concrete evidence on who fired missile, Poland's Duda says