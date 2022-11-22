German gas price brake to apply retroactively from January - Spiegel

The German government plans to apply a cap on gas prices, which will come into force in March 2023, retroactively from January next year, Spiegel Online reported on Tuesday, citing a planned bill.

Accordingly, customers will be relieved retroactively for the months of January and February to the same extent the cap allows, Spiegel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)