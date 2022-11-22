India bowl out NZ for 160 in 3rd T20I
India bowlers produced a brilliant show to bowl out New Zealand for 160 in the series-deciding third T20I here on Tuesday.
Devon Conway (59) and Glenn Phillips (54) scored fifties. The two stitched an 86-run partnership after Finn Allen (3) and Mark Chapman (12) departed within the powerplay overs.
But the Indian bowlers did well to fashion a batting collapse as New Zealand were all out in 19.4 overs.
Mohammed Siraj (4/17) and Arshdeep Singh (4/37) impressed with the ball, snaring four wickets each.
Brief Scores: New Zealand: 160 all out in 19.4 overs (Devon Conway 59 and Glenn Phillips 54; Mohammed Siraj 4/17, Arshdeep Singh 4/37).
